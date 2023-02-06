No player has scored more than two goals for Sampdoria this season, and only two teams have allowed more goals in Italian Serie A than the beleaguered Genoan side. Sampdoria could welcome back Omar Colley for its match on Monday against AC Monza on Paramount+, and he could help on both ends of the field since he has one goal under his belt this season and is one of the club's top defenders. Sampdoria needs all the help it can get after it posted just one win in its last nine Serie A games. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week.

Kickoff from U-Power Stadium in Monza is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Monza vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Monza as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +400 underdog. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Moza vs. Sampdoria

Monza vs. Sampdoria date: Monday, February 6

Monza vs. Sampdoria time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Sampdoria vs. Monza

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 28-12 on all soccer picks for SportsLine since the World Cup concluded, returning more than 17 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For AC Monza s. UC Sampdoria, Eimer is backing Monza to go over the 1.5-goal team total at a +100 payout. A favorable plus-money option is always an enticing bet, but taking one on Monza in this situation is a no-brainer. In their first season of play in Serie A, Monza will want to do everything it can to establish itself and stay in the top-tier league while showing it can be a viable club for future potential players as it continues to build its roster.

Sampdoria has been beaten down over the past few seasons with lackluster results and managerial changes, while Monza comes in as the upstart club with momentum. Even though the Biancorossi place just 3.25 shots on target per 90 minutes, they rank just behind AC Milan in goals per shot on target (.32). Additionally, Sampdoria holds the second-highest shots on target rate allowed in Serie A at 35.9% this season.

"This isn't a match I'm going to do anything other than fade Sampdoria." Eimer told SportsLine. "On top of being the worst attacking team in Italy, they also have conceded the third-most goals in the league with 34." Stream the game here.

