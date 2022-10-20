Paris Saint-Germain are away at AC Ajaccio on Friday with a three-point lead in Ligue 1 heading into the weekend. Last Sunday's 1-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique was a first win after a run of three consecutive draws, but Christophe Galtier's men are looking good overall with nine wins from a possible 11. The hosts also beat OM recently but are still in the relegation zone coming into this one.

Date: Friday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Stade Francois Coty -- Ajaccio (Corsica), France

Stade Francois Coty -- Ajaccio (Corsica), TV: beIN Sports USA | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: ACA +1100; Draw +480; PSG -400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Ajaccio: This was always going to be a season battling against the odds to stay in Ligue 1 and it has proved that so far. However, two wins and a draw from their last four matches has given Olivier Pantaloni's men hope. The arrival of Youcef Belaili on a free transfer after his time with Stade Brestois 29 has also given the Corsicans a fresh injection of quality. Ajaccio will not be banking on points against the likes of PSG to survive this campaign, but anything that they can take here will be a bonus.

PSG: Just two wins from their last five appearances is not particularly impressive, but Les Parisiens won seven straight games across all competitions up until that run of three draws. Galtier will be relieved that last week's drama surrounding Kylian Mbappe has died down since the French superstar's declaration on Sunday that he is not angry with the club. However, Neymar has been in court in Barcelona this week and is due to give testimony the morning of the clash with Ajaccio.

Traveling to the island is never straightforward for any Ligue 1 side, but the men from the capital should be able to come away with the points despite a few challenging personnel issues. The defense will notably be weaker, but the home team are not exactly blessed with an attack to punish the likes of PSG. Expect the champions to do the job without excelling. Pick: Ajaccio 0-3 PSG.