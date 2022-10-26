Two 2022 Champions League teams will face off in a crucial Group A match when Ajax hosts Liverpool on Wednesday on Paramount+. The English side has been inconsistent in Premier League play, but currently sits second on the Champions League group stage table and needs a win to get into the knockout round. Meanwhile, Ajax has dominated in Eredivisie, but struggles in the Champions League, and a win on Wednesday could keep them in the tournament. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Ajax vs. Liverpool odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the -114 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Ajax as the +265 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for goals is set at 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Ajax

Ajax vs. Liverpool date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Ajax vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

Ajax vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Liverpool vs. Ajax

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from consummate soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 260-249-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 43-22-1 on English Premier League predictions for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Ajax vs. Liverpool, Eimer is picking both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to be netted for a -150 payout. The expert acknowledges that it is hard to pinpoint a winner for Wednesday's game because Liverpool is inconsistent. It's also difficult to determine how Ajax will play, because they are typically dominant at home but fell 6-1 to a visiting Napoli club in Champions League play earlier this month. Liverpool dominated the first leg of this matchup and held Ajax to one shot on goal but only won 2-1.

While the outcome is a bit uncertain, Eimer sees both sides rising to the occasion with the tournament on the line.

"Both sides will play their best starting XI in this match and will look to finding all three points," Eimer told SportsLine. " This is a competition that breaths fierce battles in every fiber of its being, and both teams will be looking to do everything they can to find points in a must win matchup."

