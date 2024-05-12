Aston Villa will look to wrap up a top-four finish on the table and qualify for the Champions League for the first time when they battle Liverpool in English Premier League action on Monday. The Villans (20-7-9), four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur for fourth place, have lost all three matches in May, including both UEFA Europa Conference League matches to Olympiacos. The Reds (23-9-4) will finish third in the English Premier League standings in Jurgen Klopp's last year as manager for Liverpool.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Liverpool are -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Liverpool odds. Aston Villa are +300 underdogs, a draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Aston Villa picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).

Now, Green has broken down Aston Villa vs. Liverpool from every angle and revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool money line: Aston Villa +300, Liverpool -140, Draw +360

AV: Have scored 73 goals in EPL play, tied with Chelsea for fifth-most

LIV: Have a plus-43 goal differential in league play in 2023-24

Why you should back Liverpool

Mohamed Salah continues to be the Reds' best offensive weapon. The 31-year-old Egyptian leads the side with 18 goals and 10 assists in 30 EPL appearances, including 26 starts. In the 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, he scored one goal and added one assist on six shots, including four on target. He has taken 97 shots, including 44 on target in league action. He scored the only goal of a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League match on April 18.

Forward Darwin Nunez, a 24-year-old from Uruguay, is the Reds' second-leading scorer. In 34 matches, including 22 starts, he has registered 11 goals and eight assists, including 104 shots with 40 being on target. He has had two multiple-goal matches this season, the last coming on Jan. 21 in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth. Over the past two seasons for Liverpool, Nunez has 20 goals in 63 league matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Aston Villa

Forward Ollie Watkins helps power the Villans offense. In 35 appearances, all starts, Watkins has scored 19 goals and added 13 assists on 101 shots, including 46 on target. In two matches against Olympiacos in the UEFA Conference League, he scored one goal on nine shots, including three on target. He had two assists in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on April 21.

Midfielder Leon Bailey also helps provide offense. The 26-year-old Jamaican has played in 34 matches, including 21 starts, and scored 10 goals, while adding nine assists on 49 shots, including 16 on target. In the win over Bournemouth on April 21, he scored a goal and added an assist. He also scored a goal in a 2-0 win at Arsenal on April 14. See which team to pick here.

