As two of the top sides in the Saudi Pro League square off, fans will have to wait yet another week to watch Neymar debut after making a €90 million switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal. Currently recovering from a muscular injury, Neymar has been unable to take field yet despite seeing some action in a club friendly. He has been spotted in team training in the lead up to the match, but the game comes to soon to risk him.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Sept. 1 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Friday, Sept. 1 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Storylines

Al-Ittihad: Coached by Nuno Espirito Santo, Al-Ittihad are still trying to get Karim Benzema going as he has one goal and two assists so far. It has been a total makeover with Fabinho, Jota, and N'Golo Kante all joining the squad, but if Neymar does appear in the match, a lack of top level defenders could be an issue fo Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal: Eventually Al-Hilal could have one of the most dangerous attacks in the Saudi Pro League, after completing their summer's work. Adding Aleksander Mitrovic, Malcom, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Bono, the club has added key players at each level of the squad. All eyes will be on Neymar but even if he doesn't appear, this is a side that can make some noise.

Prediction

There will be goals as defense can be optional at times in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal picking up an important victory. Pick: Al-Ittihad 2, Al-Hilal 3