After winning their third World Cup last year, Argentina begin their quest to repeat when they host Ecuador in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying opening match on Thursday. Argentina defeated France on penalties last December to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Superstar Lionel Messi, who has been playing for Inter Miami of MLS, will be on the pitch for the Argentinians in their first qualifier. Ecuador failed to advance past the group stage last year and have done so just once in four opportunities.

Kickoff at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Argentinians are the -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Argentina vs. Ecuador odds, while the Ecuadorians are +900 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Ecuador vs. Argentina picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Argentina vs. Ecuador money line: Argentina -310, Ecuador +900, Draw +340

Argentina vs. Ecuador over/under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Ecuador spread: Argentina -1.5 (-105)

ARG: The Argentinians have lost just one of their last 47 matches across all competitions

ECU: The Ecuadorians have scored a total of three goals during their current five-game winless streak against Argentina

Why you should back Argentina

The Argentinians had their 36-game unbeaten streak snapped by Saudi Arabia in their 2022 World Cup group-stage opener but haven't lost since. The club reeled off six consecutive victories en route to its third World Cup title and has followed with triumphs in all four of its international friendlies in 2023. Argentina have been dominant in those matches, posting a clean sheet in each while scoring a total of 13 goals.

A surprise to no one, Messi was the offensive star for the side in the friendlies. The 36-year-old appeared in only three of the four contests but netted five goals, including three in Argentina's 7-0 rout of Curacao. Messi has converted in seven straight and 13 of his last 14 games for the national team, amassing 22 goals over that span.

Why you should back Ecuador

The Ecuadorians are more than capable of strong defensive play as their 2-0 victory against Qatar in their first group-stage match of the 2022 World Cup was their seventh consecutive clean sheet. The club endured a mini-slump following that triumph, going winless in three outings, but appears to be back on track. Ecuador enters Thursday's matchup having allowed a total of two goals while winning three straight international friendlies.

Defender Willian Pacho has been clutch for the squad as he netted the decisive goal in victories against Australia and Costa Rica. The 21-year-old shares the team goal-scoring lead in 2023 with forward Enner Valencia, who has converted in back-to-back contests. Valencia has registered five goals in as many matches and produced Ecuador's goal in their last meeting with Argentina, a 1-1 draw in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

