Arsenal are appointing outgoing Premier League director of football Richard Garlick to a key role at the Emirates Stadium that will see him take responsibility for managing the Gunners' sizeable wage budget.

Garlick will join Arsenal later this year as their director of football operations, taking on a role that has been vacant since Huss Fahmy left the club in November as part of an executive shake up that has been a constant in North London over recent years. Such high-profile figures as head of football Raul Sanllehi, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and recruitment chief Sven Mislintat have also left the Gunners in addition to managers Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

Arsenal hope that the new structure they put in place this summer, which has Vinai Venkatesham as chief executive and Mikel Arteta as club manager, is one that will last longer than the post-Wenger triumvirate of Gazidis, Mislintat and Sanllehi. Garlick's appointment is designed to fit within the structure rather than supersede it.

Working closely with technical director Edu Gaspar, Garlick's chief responsibilities will be operations in the first team and academy, the management of all player contracts and managing relationships with football's governing bodies. The latter was not part of Fahmy's remit and reflects the new man's experience in the corridors of power both with the Premier League and West Bromwich Albion, where he was head of football administration. Prior to that he worked in sports law.

As CBS Sports reported last month, Arsenal will be going without a contract and negotiation chief as they attempt to trim back their first-team squad with the bulk of the work being picked up by the club's legal team and Edu.

So far they have managed the window relatively successfully, securing early loan deals for Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba while aiming to move out Mesut Ozil before the end of the month. Fenerbahce are in talks with the player over a deal but so far there is no dialogue between Arsenal and either the Turkish side or the player's representatives over an early release. They would not demand a transfer fee to let Ozil go before his contract ends in the summer while the player is expected to forego some of his remaining $9.5 million salary to smooth a deal this month.

With Sokratis Papastathopoulos also set to depart this month — Genoa are among the clubs to have expressed an interest — Arsenal hope to be able to strengthen Arteta's squad with a creative midfielder and a reserve goalkeeper.