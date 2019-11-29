Arsenal manager candidates: Pochettino, Nuno, Allegri and more as potential replacements for Unai Emery

Unai Emery is out as coach of Arsenal after a poor start to the season, and Freddie Ljungberg is in as caretaker manager for the time being as the club looks to get back on track. The Gunners are in eighth place in the Premier League after 13 games, they haven't won a game in over a month and last won a Premier League game on Oct. 6. This all comes after the home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in Europa League, which was the final straw for the former PSG, Valencia and Sevilla boss. Who who could be next as the Gunners hope to find that consistency Arsene Wenger brought the club for over two decades?

Here are five candidates to keep an eye on:

Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolverhampton

The Portuguese boss has experience at big clubs like Porto and Valencia, but Arsenal would be his biggest job yet. He knows English, he has an eye for talent like Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez, and he is a motivator. He's somebody who has done a fantastic job at Wolves, getting them into Europa League and helping them overcome a slow start to the season. He's also someone that can greatly benefit from young assistant coach Ian Cathro, a highly-regarded mind in the sport that is known for his preparation. Nuno likes to have his team play an attractive style of play that could fit in well at the Emirates, but would he leave a club like Wolves that has been so good to him?

Mauricio Pochettino

Wouldn't this be an all-time stab in the back? Imagine if the Argentine joins Arsenal just days after being fired by Tottenham. He would instantly be hated by nearly all Tottenham supporters and never forgiven. This doesn't feel likely, but who knows nowadays. He's one of the top managers in the world and would be an instant upgrade over Emery, but would he consider it? He would be crazy not to, but maybe he's got his eyes on a bigger job like Manchester United or Real Madrid. He could instantly help Arsenal turn this around.

Mikel Arteta, Manchester City assistant

This one, for me, feels like the most likely. The former Arsenal player turned Manchester City assistant has been working under a great mind like Pep Guardiola and seems ready for his chance. He would certainly try to implement City's style of play, but does he really have those types of players at Arsenal? Arteta is only 37 years old and played for the Gunners from 2011-16. He's got close connections with the club, is a professional and knows many of the players on the team well. It Seems like a natural fit.

Massimiliano Allegri

The 52-year-old won five Serie A crowns and four Coppa Italias at Juventus, and he's a defense-first coach. Defense has been arguably the Gunners' biggest problem, so for that reason, pursuing him makes a lot of sense. He would likely demand heavy investment to fix that joke of a backline the Gunners use to even begin considering. But for somebody who has been out of the game this season and more than young enough to continue coaching for many years, you have to wonder if the tough situation at Arsenal appeals to him.

Eddie Howe, Bournemouth

Expected to be a dark horse candidate, the 42-year-old Englishman has lifted a small club like Bournemouth to new heights, which means a Premier League stability the club never knew was possible. He knows how to do more with less, which is a characteristic Arsenal needs in a coach this season with so many holes to fill. He's done more than enough to warrant the chance at a massive club, taking the Cherries from League One to the Premier League in three years, while keeping them there. He's organized, a motivator and one of the top young minds in the Premier League.