Arsenal vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Gunners are looking for three expected points

Arsenal is riding a wave of find results into Saturday when it hosts Swansea City in the Premier League. The Gunners have found a bit of form both in the Europa League and domestically, looking to get back on track after a poor start to the season. The Londoners sit in fifth place in the league and while Swansea is in 15th, right in the thick of the relegation battle. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Gunners' excel in attack once again and take home all three points behind an Alexandre Lacazette brace.
Arsenal 3, Swansea 0.

