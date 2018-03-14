Arsenal vs. AC Milan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Europa League on TV, stream online

Arsenal has the commanding 2-0 lead after the first leg

Arsenal and AC Milan fight for a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals when they meet for their round of 16 second leg on Thursday at the Emirates. Arsenal took the first leg at the San Siro 2-0. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal moves on with little trouble, keeping its dream of Champions League qualification alive. Arsenal 1, Milan 1 (Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate)

