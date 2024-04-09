Arsenal look to stay hot in UEFA Champions League play as they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Bavarians got the best of the Gunners when these teams last squared off in the UCL in 2017, but things will look different when these teams face off on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium. Bayern are second in the Bundesliga table, but back-to-back losses put them out of reach of winning another league title. Meanwhile, Arsenal have taken the top spot in the Premier League standings and have won four and drawn once in their last five domestic matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich odds list the Gunners as -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bayern listed as +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich date: Tuesday, April 9

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich time: 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Green is picking Arsenal on the money line for a -115 payout. The expert is confident in the Gunners given their recent form as they have scored 33 goals and conceded just four over their last 10 matches. They have also won 12 of their 15 home games so far this season and only lost once, so they already have an advantage heading into Tuesday's match.



Meanwhile, Bayern's defense is letting them down. Green notes that they have a defense-minded coach in Thomas Tuchel and a roster of players that have played at a high level for many years, including England captain Harry Kane, who was signed to the team last offseason. However, Bayern's mistakes in the back are outweighing their scoring abilities.

"The Gunners were humiliated last time they faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League, losing 10-2 on aggregate in 2017. Much has changed since then, and a confident Arsenal team could win this quarter-final clash in front of its home fans," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

