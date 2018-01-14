Arsenal vs. Bournemouth Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Gunners are trying to keep close to the top four
Arsenal goes to Bournemouth on Sunday in the Premier League with the Gunners having just one thing on their mind -- not losing pace in the race for the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Odds
Prediction
Arsenal and Bournemouth have played some exciting matches that produce goals, with the last three producing 13 of them. Bournemouth hasn't beaten Arsenal in the league, and it doesn't happen here. Arsenal 2, Bournemouth 1.
