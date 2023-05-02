Winless in their last four matches, a London derby could be just what Arsenal needs to get things back on track. After losing to Manchester City, the Gunners have now fallen out of first place in the Premier League but can regain their perch temporarily with a victory over Chelsea. In past seasons, this is a clash that would have a Champions League spot on the line but Chelsea's spiral\ has taken them into the bottom half of the table.

Winless under interim manager Frank Lampard, the Blues are essentially waiting for the Summer to retool but they have a chance to win a derby match if they can take advantage of Arsenal's form but that will be easier said than done.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, May 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -185; Draw +305; Chelsea +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Despite not winning in their last four games, Mikel Arteta should be encouraged by Arsenal's attacking form as the team has scored eight goals in those matches. But the defense hasn't been good enough, allowing 11 goals during the same span. The defense has been a weakness that the team has managed to offset during the season but without William Saliba, they have struggled to defend while attacking. Facing a Chelsea team that can't score will be a good time for Arsenal to find their defensive form as another loss could be damaging to morale even with Champions League soccer for next season already confirmed.

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Chelsea: It's hard to tell what Chelsea are playing for at this stage of the season. Not contending for Europe, but also not starting players with an eye toward next season, Chelsea seem to be waiting for the future with no direction in sight. Without Mason Mount and Reece James, Lampard will be short on options but Kai Havertz could return to the attack. But even that return may not be able to help an attack that has only scored one goal in their last five matches in all competitions.

Prediction

Arsenal will turn things around but it won't be an easy match as Chelsea won't want to be turned over too quickly in a London derby. Pick: Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1