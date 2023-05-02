Arsenal aim to end their four-game winless streak when they host Chelsea in a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Tuesday. Arsenal (23-6-4) settled for three consecutive draws after posting a seven-game winning streak and then suffered a 4-1 loss against two-time defending champion Manchester City, who now sit one point ahead of the Gunners in the EPL standings. Chelsea (10-9-13) are in an even deeper slump as they've lost three in a row and are winless in their last six contests. Arsenal are looking to sweep the season series after having recorded a 1-0 triumph at Chelsea in November.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea money line: Gunners -185, Blues +500, Draw +305

Arsenal vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Chelsea spread: Gunners -0.5 (-180)

ARS: The Gunners have allowed a goal in seven straight matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have won only one of their last 10 road games

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are second in the Premier League this season with 78 goals and boast three players with double-digit totals. However, they received their only goal in the loss to Manchester City from an unlikely source as defender Rob Holding converted for the first time in 2022-23. The 27-year-old, who has just two goals in 97 career Premier League matches, became the 15th member of the team to record one this campaign.

Forward Gabriel Martinelli is Arsenal's top scorer with 15 goals, which ties him for fifth place in the EPL, while winger Bukayo Saka has registered 13 and midfielder Martin Odegaard 12 to rank ninth and 10th, respectively. The Gunners also have two of the league's top set-up men as the 21-year-old Saka is second with 11 assists, while Belgian forward Leandro Trossard is third with 10.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are not nearly as proficient on offense as only three teams have scored a fewer amount of goals than their 30 this season. However, just two clubs have allowed fewer goals than Chelsea, who have given up 35 over 32 matches and more than two on only two occasions. Having scored just once over its last five contests, the club is hoping its top players can provide some punch to an offense that had one of its best spurts of the season in mid-March.

Chelsea recorded five goals over two games during that span, with midfielder Kai Havertz converting in both matches. The 23-year-old German has gone three league contests without a goal but leads the Blues with seven in 29 games -- one shy of his total in the same amount of matches last season. Winger Raheem Sterling is second on the club with four goals, while midfielder Conor Gallagher recorded Chelsea's lone goal in their last five contests.

