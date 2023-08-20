Arsenal will try to retain momentum for their mission when they visit Selhurst Park on Monday to face Crystal Palace in an English Premier League London derby. The Gunners are off to another strong start, following a Community Shield victory over Manchester City by beating Nottingham Forest in their EPL opener. Arsenal were atop the Premier League table most of last season, but Man City surpassed them to win another league title. The triumph over City on penalties was a stirring start to the campaign, then a 2-1 victory began their quest for a league title this time around. Crystal Palace finished 11th in the Premier League table in 2022-23, but they were tough at their London home and come in off a 1-0 victory against Sheffield United.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-180)

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace money line: Crystal Palace +500, Arsenal -175, Draw +285

CP: Crystal Palace have allowed more than one goal once in their past 10 at home.

ARS: The Gunners have scored at least two goals in nine of the past 12 meetings.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners won nine straight matches to begin last season and lost just once (12-1-1) before the World Cup break. Now they have even more talent in attack, and the league title is the only goal. Arsenal scored 88 goals last season, trailing only Man City, while Palace scored 40. Martin Odegaard (15), Gabriel Martinelli (15) and Bukayo Saka (14) combined for more than that. The team has since added coveted midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham and speedy Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Arsenal's goals last week came from Saka and 24-year-old Eddie Nketiah, who started between Saka and Martinelli up front. With Rice, Odegaard and Havertz behind them, the Gunners are formidable enough to tear open any defense. Arsenal won both meetings with the Eagles last season - 2-0 at Selhurst Park to open the season and a 4-1 thrashing at the Emirates in March. They have lost just three times to Crystal Palace (15-9-3) in all competitions since 1994. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace had 45 points last season, and 28 of those came at Selhurst Park. They beat the Gunners 3-0 there in April 2022. The Eagles haven't lost a home match (3-2-0) since Roy Hodgson took over as manager. The former England national team boss led the team to a 5-3-2 mark to close last season. Then they completely overwhelmed Sheffield United last Saturday. The Eagles held the ball for 68% of the match, had a 24-8 advantage in shots and put eight on target to just one for the Blades.

Odsonne Edouard scored the goal just after halftime, and he had 11 goals and five assists over his first two seasons with the Eagles. Eberechi Eze was the top scorer with 10 goals and added four assists. With Wilfried Zaha (seven goals) off to play in Turkey, they will lead the attack. They'll get support from Jordan Ayew (four goals) and Jeffrey Schlupp (three). No. 1 goalkeeper Sam Johnstone started just nine games last season but had three clean sheets and a 76.5 save percentage. See which team to pick here.

