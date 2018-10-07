Arsenal vs. Fulham: Gunners pull off absolutely stunning team goal full of flair and an Aaron Ramsey finish

Amazing individual goals are nice, but there is nothing like a brilliant team goal. So many things have to go right, the players must think and act quickly, and when done correctly, it's absolutely extraordinary. There are the slow, wild build-up goals like Argentina in the 2006 World Cup where the team made 2 consecutive passes before finding the back of the net, and then there is what Arsenal did on Sunday in the 5-1 win over Fulham. Aaron Ramsey got it started with a wild bit of skill, and he somehow managed to top that with his finish. Take a look at this:

That is so, so good. From Ramsey's first little lift and Hector Bellerin's heel flick to Ramsey's delicious finish, that goal had it all. It's one of the best team goals we've seen in a long, long time, and the skill moves pulled off during it -- three to be exact -- make it that much better.

And don't look now, but Arsenal has won nine games in a row under Unai Emery and are flying high. Here's a look at their fans: