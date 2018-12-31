Arsenal vs. Fulham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Gunners are coming off a tough loss, while Fulham has some confidence

Arsenal and Fulham meet on New Year's Day in Premier League play as the league returns in 2019. The Gunners have come back down to earth after their unbeaten run, while Fulham has shown a little improvement since Claudio Ranieri took over. It's a big match for both as they aim to meet their objectives, though both teams have different ones. Arsenal is looking to stay in the top-four battle, while Fulham is only thinking about survival. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Fulham

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 1
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Location: Emirates Stadium in London
  • TV channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Arsenal -325 / Fulham +810 / Draw +450

Storylines

Arsenal: After going months without losing, Arsenal has lost three of its last five. The defense has been a big reason why. Twelve goals conceded in the last five, the defense has been slow to react and got absolutely demolished against Liverpool. Can the team put it together here?

Fulham: A great 1-0 win last time out against Huddersfield, but the team is still in the drop zone. With 14 points, Fulham is a point back from safety in what appears to be a seven-team relegation battle. At the Emirates, Fulham will be thrilled with a point. 

Arsenal vs. Fulham prediction

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang start and deliver, but Arsenal's defense nearly blows it again. 

Pick: Arsenal (-325)

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

