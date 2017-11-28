Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal welcomes Huddersfield Town to the Emirates on Wednesday in Premier League play, as Arsene Wenger's team aims to keep up its fine form.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal gets off to a fast star through Alexandre Lacazette, and the Gunners cruise. Arsenal 3, Huddersfield 0.