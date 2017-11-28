Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Gunners can go four clear of their rival Tottenham with a win
Arsenal welcomes Huddersfield Town to the Emirates on Wednesday in Premier League play, as Arsene Wenger's team aims to keep up its fine form.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Arsenal gets off to a fast star through Alexandre Lacazette, and the Gunners cruise. Arsenal 3, Huddersfield 0.
