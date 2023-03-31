Ten cup finals, as everyone in north London is wont to call them, lie between Arsenal and Premier League glory. The tenor of the first of those games, at home to Leeds United, could well be dictated by events at the Etihad Stadium earlier on Saturday as Manchester City host Liverpool. If the former drop any points then Mikel Arteta's side's lead would extend into double figures with a win.

There is plenty at stake for Leeds, locked in the nine team scrap at the bottom of the Premier League table but inching away from danger after picking up seven points from their last four games. A thrilling 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break suggests that even under new manager Javi Gracia they have not lost their proclivity for high drama. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 1 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 1 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

USA | fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Arsenal -350; Draw +450; Leeds +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Central to the Gunners' success this season has been a center back pairing with the speed, strength and anticipation to snuff out danger on their own, freeing the fullbacks near them to push up the field. However, at least one of them will be missing on Saturday with Arteta having confirmed that William Saliba has not overcome the back issue that kept him out of the win over Crystal Palace before the international break. There is indeed no timescale attached to an injury that is expected to be a complex one for Arsenal to manage over the coming weeks, though Arteta did say he was "very hopeful" of having the France center back before the end of the season.

"He is progressing, unfortunately he still has some discomfort," said Arteta, who was boosted by the availability of Thomas Partey in training this week. "He is not going to be fit for this game. He is trying to do everything he can to feel better. I am very hopeful and he is as well." In Saliba's absence Rob Holding is set to retain the role he played with no little aplomb against Palace. He may well be absolutely fine against Leeds but Arsenal really could do with a full strength defense for the challenges that lie ahead.

Leeds: The Gunners are not the only side plagued with injury issues; Gracia could be without Tyler Adams for the rest of the season after the USMNT midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring problem. Add first choice left back Max Wober and dynamic young forward Wilfried Gnonto to the injury list and it does seem that Leeds are travelling to the Emirates Stadium with one hand tied behind their back.

The Yorkshire side have not won against Arsenal in almost 20 years though on that occasion it was an auspicious result too, a 3-2 win at Highbury in May 2003 that ended the Gunners' title challenge. Leeds have not been strong travellers this season, the four goals they scored at Molineux to earn their second road win of the campaign were one more than they had registered in their previous away games combined.

Prediction

Nerves could jangle at the Emirates if City win in the day's early kick off but regardless Arsenal should have the quality to get the job done. PICK: Arsenal 2, Leeds 0