English Premier League action returns after a two-week international break on Saturday. The top team in the Premier League takes to the pitch when Arsenal faces Leeds United at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are on a six-game EPL winning streak with a 23-3-3 record in 2022-23. Leeds United won its last league match before the break and enters at 6-8-13 in EPL play this season.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as the -390 favorite (risk $390 to win $100) in its latest Arsenal vs. Leeds odds. Leeds is a +1000 underdog, a draw is priced at +470, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before making any Leeds vs. Arsenal picks or Premier League predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer is saying.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 62-41-2.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at Arsenal vs. Leeds and just locked in its picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for Arsenal vs. Leeds:

Arsenal vs. Leeds money line: Arsenal -390, Leeds +1000, Draw +470

Arsenal vs. Leeds spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-135)

Arsenal vs. Leeds over/under: 3.5 goals

ARS: The Gunners have scored 66 goals in league play

LEE: The Whites have scored six combined goals in their last two league games

Arsenal vs. Leeds picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Arsenal

Arsenal have enjoyed a dominant season to this point, leading the EPL by eight points over Manchester City as the weekend arrives. That includes a 22-3-3 record with only seven points dropped at home all season. Arsenal have won five straight against Leeds and six straight in EPL play, with Mikel Arteta managing a talented and dynamic squad. The Gunners have four players with at least eight goals and five players with at least five assists this season, including two of the most prolific scorers in EPL in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have 66 goals, second-most in EPL, and that includes at least three goals in four straight games. The Gunners also have 48 assists and will face a Leeds defense that has yielded 44 goals with only a 65.9% save percentage. On defense, the Gunners have given up only 26 goals and 16 assists, and Arsenal's offense scored 11 goals in the last three EPL matches, winning each against Everton, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace.

Why you should back Leeds United

Leeds is aiming to avoid relegation at this stage of the season. Leeds is 14th in the EPL table as the weekend arrives, but with only a narrow lead over several teams in the bottom half of the standings. Leeds have desperation as a result, though they are playing at an improved level in recent days. Prior to the break, Leeds beat Wolves by a 4-2 margin and picked up a 2-2 draw against Brighton prior to that.

In seven games since hiring Javier Gracia, Leeds have seven points and Rodrigo has been a dynamic force. The 32-year-old veteran is in the top eight of the EPL with 11 goals, including a goal in the win over Wolves. Leeds is above-average in EPL with 25 assists this season.

How to make Arsenal vs. Leeds United picks

Eimer has taken an intensive look at the Arsenal vs. Leeds matchup from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and he has locked in three best bets, including two that offer plus-money payouts. He's only sharing his picks and analysis on SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Leeds in Saturday's matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Arsenal vs. Leeds match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.