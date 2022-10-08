Arsenal will be out to prove they are legitimate title contenders when they host Liverpool on Sunday in an English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. Liverpool (2-4-1) are off to a rough start, but the 2021-22 league runner-up should be a stern test for Arsenal (7-0-1). The Gunners entered the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, while the Reds sat ninth as they try to find some consistency. Both teams played in European competitions during the week, with each club securing a win. Liverpool won both league meetings against Arsenal last season, by a combined 6-0.

Kickoff in London is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as slight +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155), with Liverpool at +160 on the money line in the latest Arsenal vs. Liverpool odds. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Liverpool spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+150)

Arsenal vs. Liverpool over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Liverpool money line: Arsenal +155, Liverpool +160, Draw +265

ARS: They have a 17-15 edge in the past 10 EPL home meetings (4-3-3)

LIV: They have scored 29 goals in the past 10 league matchups (7-2-1)

Why you should back Arsenal



The Gunners are playing with supreme confidence -- and have been scoring a lot of goals. Their attack is far different from the one that has struggled against Liverpool in recent years. They have scored in all 10 games this season across all competitions, getting at least two goals in nine of them. The only exception is the 3-1 road loss to Manchester United last month. They have outscored four opponents 11-2 since then.

Gabriel Jesus has five goals and three assists in league play, and the winning attitude he brought over from Manchester City has been rubbing off on his teammates. Former Man City defender Oleksandr Zinchecnko has brought that same mentality to the back line, and Arsenal have young talent that is blossoming. Gabriel Martinelli, 21, has three goals and an assist in the EPL, while Eddie Nketiah, 23, has two goals and an assist in the Europa League. William Saliba, also 21, has returned from loan spells in France to solidify a defense that has conceded just eight goals.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds will be out to make a statement Sunday as they try to gain some momentum. They have dominated Arsenal in league play, losing just once in the past 14 meetings (9-4-1). In addition, five of Arsenal's eight goals conceded this season have come at home, and Liverpool have 18 goals in their seven matches. Roberto Firmino has been the top offensive threat, putting up five goals and three assists. He scored twice in the draw with Brighton last weekend.

Mohamed Salah scored on a penalty in Liverpool's midweek victory against Rangers, and he is due to get going any time. The league's co-leading scorer and top assist man last season has two league goals and three assists. He scored 23 and set up 13 in 2021-22 and has seven career goals against Arsenal.

How to make Liverpool vs. Arsenal picks

Green has scrutinized the Arsenal vs. Liverpool match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total.

So, who wins Liverpool vs. Arsenal? And where does all the betting value lie?