Arsenal needs points desperately as it heads to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United in an English Premier League match Monday. The Gunners (21-3-12) were throttled 3-0 by Tottenham on Thursday and enter Monday's match two points behind Spurs in the Premier League table. Arsenal is having major injury issues on the back line, but it is capable of racking up goals. Newcastle (11-10-15) has climbed from the depths of the EPL table to 14th place, and it is safe from relegation. It doesn't have much to play for, but it has played well at home and will be eager to impress in its final match of the season there.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Newcastle, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as the -116 favorite (risk $116 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Newcastle vs. Arsenal odds, with Newcastle the +320 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Arsenal vs. Newcastle picks, you have to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Newcastle from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Newcastle spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-120)

Arsenal vs. Newcastle over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Newcastle money line: Newcastle +320, Arsenal -116, Draw +265

NEW: Newcastle has kept three clean sheets in its past six games

ARS: Arsenal has allowed 14 goals in its past eight games

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are dire straits on the back line because of injuries, but they shouldn't have too much trouble scoring Monday. The Magpies have yielded 61 goals this season, fourth-most in the Premier League, and Arsenal dominated the last meeting. It took a 2-0 victory after holding the ball for 66 percent of the match and outshooting Newcastle 24-9. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored the goals in that November game. Saka leads the team with 11 goals and has six assists, while Martinelli has scored five goals and set up five.

Arsenal will come out firing, as it will be trying to make up for the defensive woes and looking for the full three points. Emile Smith Rowe (10 goals) and Eddie Nketiah (four in six starts) also are capable scorers, and Martin Odegaard is a key catalyst with six goals and four assists. The Gunners should have little trouble controlling the game again, as Newcastle is last in the EPL in possession (39.4 percent). Aaron Ramsdale has a 73.3 save percentage and should be up for any challenges in the Arsenal net.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are a much different team than the one that appeared headed for relegation early in the season. New manager Eddie Howe was given more players to work with, and while they weren't notable names, he has molded them into a cohesive team. Newcastle has lost five games since the start of 2022, and four of those were to top-five teams. Arsenal is also in that category, but its defensive issues give Newcastle a clear opportunity.

Seven of Newcastle's 11 wins and just five of its 15 losses this season have come at St. James' Park, and it has scored eight more goals at home.It has won six of its past seven at home, losing only to second-place Liverpool. In fact, the only other teams to win at Newcastle this season were Man City, Tottenham, West Ham and Chelsea.

How to make Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks

