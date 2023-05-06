A pair of high-scoring sides clash in a battle of clubs in the top three of the EPL table when Newcastle face Arsenal in an English Premier League matchup on Sunday. Arsenal (24-4-6), which trail Manchester City by one point, have fallen into second on the table after going just 1-3-1 in their last five matches. Newcastle (18-4-11), which is third on the table, have won three in a row and four of five. The sides battled to a scoreless draw in their first meeting in January.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Newcastle is listed at +145 (risk $100 to win $145) on the money line, while Arsenal is +170, while a draw would return +255 in the latest Newcastle vs. Arsenal odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Arsenal vs. Newcastle picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on Newcastle vs. Arsenal and just revealed his Premier League picks and best bets. You can only see Sutton's picks at SportsLine. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Arsenal spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+135), Arsenal +0.5 (-175)

Newcastle vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Arsenal money line: Newcastle +145, Arsenal +170, Draw +255

NEW: Has a plus-34 goal differential in English Premier League action this season

ARS: Has scored 81 goals this season, second-most in the EPL

Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Newcastle

Forward Callum Wilson has been a scoring machine over the past several matches. Despite not getting the start last Sunday, Wilson scored twice in a 3-1 win over Southampton, taking six shots, including three on target. He also had a pair of goals in a 4-1 triumph at Everton on April 27. In that match, he took four shots, including three on target. For the season, Wilson has scored 15 goals and added four assists in 26 appearances, including 17 starts.

Also helping power the offense is midfielder Miguel Almiron. The 29-year-old from Paraguay has scored 11 goals and added three assists in 29 appearances, including 25 starts. He had an assist in last Sunday's win over Southampton, and scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton. He is in his fifth season with Newcastle and has 20 goals in 138 EPL matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

Arsenal have four players who have scored at least 10 goals this season, led by forward Gabriel Martinelli. The 21-year-old Brazilian has 15 goals and five assists in 34 appearances, including 32 starts. He scored a goal in a 3-3 draw with Southampton on April 21 and had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool on April 9. Martinelli is in his fourth season with Arsenal and has registered 26 goals in 91 EPL appearances.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard also provides a good amount of offense. He is coming off a two-goal performance in a 3-1 win against Chelsea on Tuesday. In that match, he took three shots, all on target. For the season, he has registered 14 goals and eight assists in 33 starts. The 24-year-old Norwegian is in his third year with Arsenal, and has recorded 22 goals in 83 EPL matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks

Sutton has analyzed Newcastle vs. Arsenal from every angle and we can tell you he's leaning Over on the goal total. and he's also revealed his best bets and analysis. He's only sharing his EPL picks and predictions at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Arsenal vs. Newcastle on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Newcastle vs. Arsenal picks, all from SportsLine's top soccer expert who compiled a 165-130-2 mark in 2022, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players, and find out.