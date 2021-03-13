Seventh-place Tottenham go to 10th-place Arsenal on Sunday for the latest edition of the North London derby in the Premier League. Spurs can pull potentially within two points of the top four with a victory, while the Gunners can inch closer to the top six if they can pull off the win. Tottenham enter on a three-game winning streak. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 14

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

TV: NBCSN

Odds: Arsenal +150; Draw +235; Tottenham +185 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Arsenal +150 Bet Now

Storylines

Arsenal: Undefeated in their last four, this is still a wildly inconsistent team that beats Benfica and Leicester City but then struggles against Burnley. As we saw against Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday, they continue to shoot themselves in the foot with sloppiness. The good thing for the Gunners is they create at a good rate, recording 55 total shots in their last four games. Martin Odegaard continues to look more and more comfortable, and he will be key in breaking the lines against a Spurs team that will prioritize defense under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham: In all competitions, Spurs have won five games in a row and have just conceded one goal in that span. A defense that lacked consistency and made way too many mistakes appears to have found a little groove. Before the streak, Spurs had conceded 11 goals in their previous four. But have they turned the corner or are they just beating the teams they are supposed to? When looking at the biggest clubs in England, Spurs haven't beaten any in their last four chances. They did beat Arsenal back on Dec. 6 and hope to do the double here. To do it again, they have to be patient in attack and be wary of Arsenal's speed in the final third. The Gunners have scored three goals in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Prediction

An early goal for Arsenal puts them on their way, but Harry Kane earns a point with a late goal. Pick: Arsenal 1, Tottenham 1