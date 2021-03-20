Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur as two struggling teams try to get back on track. Spurs are looking to rebound from a devastating Europa League exit in the round of 16 while Villa seek to put some points on the board despite the continued absence of their star Jack Grealish. The sides are in ninth and eighth place respectively, on the fringes of the race for the European places and a win for either of them would dramatically increase their odds of staging an unlikely late season run to qualify for the Champions League.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Aston Villa +200, Draw +225, Tottenham +145

Latest Odds: Aston Villa +200 Bet Now

What to Know

Villa have struggled mightily without Grealish and their attacking production has absolutely collapsed. They haven't scored more than a single goal since January 27 in a 3-2 loss to Burnley. Recently, they've only scored once in their last three matches, and have only taken two points from a possible nine. Last week, they drew 1-1 with Newcastle.

Spurs are, if anything, in even worse shape. Their last two matches have been absolutely devastating. In the Europa League they blew a 2-0 first leg lead, losing 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb after extra time. And before that, despite a remarkable rabona from Erik Lamela, they lost 2-1 to a Gunners side that comfortably out played them (in part thanks to a red card from the very same Lamela).

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won both of the meetings they've played against Aston Villa in the last three years.

Feb 16, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Aston Villa 2

Aug 10, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Aston Villa 1

Prediction

These two sides are playing so poorly it's tempting to think that something's got to give. But nothing does. Pick: Aston Villa 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1