Serie A returns to action on Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bologna @ Atalanta

Current Records: Bologna 11-7-10; Atalanta 14-6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: Gewiss Stadium

Gewiss Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Atalanta are 6-1 against Bologna since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Atalanta will be playing at home against Bologna at 10:30 a.m. ET. The two teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Atalanta fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against Cremonese by a score of 3-1 on Saturday.

Bologna have had a rough go of it against Udinese in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Sunday. Everything went Bologna's way against Udinese as they made off with a 3-0 victory. The result kept Bologna happy, as they haven't lost a game since March 11th.

Atalanta came out on top in a nail-biter against Bologna in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 2-1. Will Atalanta repeat their success, or do Bologna have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atalanta are a huge favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -158 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

