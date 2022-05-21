Regional rivals square off in an intriguing MLS match on Saturday evening. Nashville SC welcomes Atlanta United FC to Geodis Park for the second time in less than two weeks. This is the first MLS match between the squads this season, however, and the sides had a pair of draws in 2021. Atlanta United is No. 7 in the Eastern Conference with 15 points, with Nashville SC entering at No. 6 in the Western Conference with 18 points.

Kickoff in Nashville is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Nashville SC as the +107 favorite (risk $100 to win $107) in its latest Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United odds. Atlanta United is a +280 underdog, a draw is priced at +225, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 79-57 in his last 136 soccer picks, returning over $1,500 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United.

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United money line: Nashville +107, Atlanta +280, Draw +225

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United spread: Nashville -0.5 (+100)

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United over-under: 2.5 goals

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United tickets: See tickets at StubHub

Nashville SC: Won last two matches against Atlanta United

Atlanta United: Lost five of six matches on the road

Why you should back Atlanta United

Atlanta United has a rest advantage against Nashville SC, with the visitors enjoying nearly a full week between matches. Atlanta United is above-average as an attacking squad, posting 17 goals in 12 matches and 1.55 goals per 90 minutes. Atlanta United has the best pass completion percentage in MLS at 83.8, including 90.3 percent on short passes, and a league-leading 68.2 percent on long passes.

Atlanta United also has plenty of star power and creation from Ronaldo Cisneros. Cisneros is No. 3 in the MLS with 0.81 goals per 90 minutes this season, and he also ranks in the top five in expected goals per 90.

Why you should back Nashville SC

Nashville SC is in strong form. The club has only one loss in the last five matches in MLS play, in contrast to only one victory for Atlanta United over the same sample size. Nashville SC has also won its last two matches against Atlanta United with a 3-0-2 record in the last five matches in the series. Beyond that, Nashville SC is on an incredible hot streak at home. Nashville SC has a home unbeaten run of 23 consecutive matches across all competitions, and Nashville SC went undefeated at home in 2021, a feat accomplished by only seven clubs in league history.

This season, Nashville SC is 2-0-1 with a +1.19 expected goal differential per 90 minutes, the best mark in the Western Conference. From there, Atlanta United has lost five of the last six, including three in a row, away from its home venue.

How to make Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United picks

Sutton has analyzed the Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC match from all sides. He's locked in a pair of strong best bets, one on the side and another on a prop he loves. He's only sharing those picks here.

So who wins Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United match, all from the soccer expert who is 79-57 in his last 136 soccer picks, and find out.