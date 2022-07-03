The Brazilian Serie A schedule promises a very exciting match on Sunday when Atletico Goianiense hosts Sao Paulo FC on Paramount+. The home team has won three of its last five league matches, but enters Sunday's match after a 2-0 loss to Olimpia in the first leg of the Copa Sudamerica Round of 16. Sao Paulo coming off of a thrilling 4-2 victory over Universidad Catolica in the Copa Sudamerica, but has just one victory in its last five league matches. Both sides are coming off playing their tournament matches on Thursday and will get back to Copa Sudamerica play after Sunday, so this promises to be a very entertaining match. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Antonio Accioly in Goiania, Brazil is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atletico GO vs. Sao Paulo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sao Paulo as the +155 favorite (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line. Atletico GO is listed as the +170 underdog, while a draw is priced at +195. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Atletico GO vs. Sao Paulo

Atletico GO vs. Sao Paulo date: Sunday, July 3

Atletico GO vs. Sao Paulo time: 3 p.m. ET

Atletico GO vs. Sao Paulo live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Atletico GO vs. Sao Paulo

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Atletico GO vs. Sao Paulo, Eimer is picking both teams to score at a +105 payout. The expert notes that BTTS has hit in Atletico GO's last three league matches and that it is also a team that scores multiple times to make up for a lukewarm defensive front. Since the home team is coming off a 2-0 loss in tournament play in which it was favored heading into the match, it should be ready to rebound in front of the home crowd.

While Sao Paulo hasn't faired all that well in league play, it is also very draw-heavy. So, if Atletico GO is going to score multiple goals, Sao Paulo will probably follow suit.

"Rogerio Ceni and his side have pulled seven draws in their 14 games so far this year, with five of their last eight matches ending in draws as well," Eimer told SportsLine. "Similar to Atletico, we love this team for their BTTS hit rate, as the team is averaging more than one goal scored and conceded per game so far this year." Stream the match now here.

