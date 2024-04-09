Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund play the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie when the clubs collide on Wednesday at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Los Rojiblancos advanced to the quarterfinals by getting past Inter Milan in a Round of 16 matchup that required penalties. They sit in fourth place in the La Liga standings. Meanwhile, Der BVB got past PSV Eindhoven to reach the quarterfinals. Atletico and Dortmund will play the second leg of their matchup on April 16 in Germany.



Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Los Rojiblancos are the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund odds, with Der BVB the +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid or Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.



Now, Green has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund from every angle and revealed his picks and Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid:

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Atletico -130, Dortmund +370, Draw +260

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 2.5 goals

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Atletico -0.5 (-140), Dortmund +0.5 (+100)

ATM: Antoine Griezmann ranks 11th in La Liga in goals (11).

ranks 11th in La Liga in goals (11). BVB: Julian Brandt is tied for the Bundesliga lead in assists (11).

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has had a terrific season so far. The 33-year-old Frenchman ranks 11th in the league in goals (11) and has 19 goals across all competitions this season. In Champions League play alone, he has been brilliant, registering six goals in eight appearances.

Griezmann and Los Rojiblancos will have the edge in rest entering Wednesday's match. Atletico will have eight days off since their last match, a 2-1 win against Villarreal on April 1. By contrast, Dortmund lost 1-0 to Stuttgart on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have been hard to beat on the road this season. In Bundesliga play, Dortmund have seven wins, six draws and only one defeat in 15 away matches. In Champions League play, they lost to PSG in Paris, but they beat Newcastle at St. James's Park and held AC Milan to a 0-0 draw at the San Siro.

One of the reasons for Dortmund's success this season has been Julian Brandt. The 27-year-old playmaker has 11 assists in Bundesliga play this season, which is tied for the league lead, while also scoring six goals. He has an assist in three of his last four appearances. See which team to pick here.

