Of all the clubs that lost in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matches, Atletico Madrid is the only one that dropped its following game as well. Manchester City will try to beat Atletico for the second time in just over a week when the two meet again on Wednesday. City only holds a 1-0 lead on aggregate, so a spot in the UCL semifinals is still up for grabs. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Wand Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Atletico vs. Man City odds, with Atletico the +400 underdog. A draw is +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City

Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid date: Wednesday, April 13

Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid picks from SportsLine's European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid, Green is backing City to cover the 1.5-goal spread at -115 odds. The top team in the English Premier League continues to play at a high level and is coming off a 2-2 draw against second-place Liverpool on Sunday. Prior to that, City had won its last three overall games by a combined score of 7-1. A potent attack and stout defense have powered City and secured its 1-0 win in the first leg of the series at home against Atletico last week.

Forward Kevin De Bruyne has scored a goal in his last four matches, while others like Jack Grealish and Rodri have been applying stifling defense at the top of the formation. Fullback Joao Cancelo has the seventh-most EPL tackles this season with 74 and had an assist against Liverpool. Meanwhile, Atletico is reeling following a loss to lowly Mallorca in its last league match last Saturday.

"The players seemed fatigued from their exploits in Manchester, and they may have been trying to preserve energy for the second leg," Green told SportsLine. "It has been a mixed season for Atlético Madrid. It won La Liga last year, but it currently trails Real Madrid by 15 points, killing off its chances of defending the title."

