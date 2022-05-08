MADRID -- After winning La Liga last weekend and going through the 2022 Champions League's final with an unforgettable comeback, it was predictable that Real Madrid was not going to be the favorite to win Sunday's version of the Madrid Derby. And that was the case. Atletico Madrid beat Real, 1-0, on Sunday thanks to the penalty scored by Yannick Carrasco in the first half.

Diego Simeone's side is now fourth and is close to securing Champions League's qualification again for next season. With three games left Atleti just need one win to clinch a UCL spot. On the other hand Carlo Ancelotti can definitely be satisfied about Sunday's clash and can now focus on the last games of the year -- especially the Champions League final that will take place in Paris on Saturday 28 against Liverpool (streaming on Paramount+).

Sunday's match was very tense as expected. Atleti, at home, had more chances in the first half but failed to score until they were awarded a penalty after a VAR check. Simeone opted to play without both Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez, and it was Carrasco who scored the only goal of the night from the penalty kick.

Real played with few substitutes and started with Luka Jovic upfront and Andriy Lunin as goalkeeper. The team was definitely different and less dangerous but managed to stay in the game until the end.

In the second half, Ancelotti included Luka Modric while Simeone started after the break with Griezmann instead of Correa. Atleti and Real had chances in the second half, but Atletico keeper Jan Oblak's saves prevented Real from scoring the equalizer.