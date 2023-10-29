A handful of the world's best will convene in Paris on Monday to find out who will win the Ballon d'Or, awarded to the top player of the year. The Ballon d'Or is presented by the French Football magazine to the best player in the men's and women's game, while a handful of other awards will also be presented at the ceremony. The Kopa Trophy will go to the best player under the age of 21, the Yashin Trophy will be awarded to the top goalkeeper of the year, and the Gerd Muller Trophy celebrates strikers. A club of the year will also be handed out, as will the Socrates Award for humanitarian work.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Date : Monday, Oct. 30 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Monday, Oct. 30 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Theatre du Chatelet -- Paris, France

: Theatre du Chatelet -- Paris, France Live stream: Paramount+

Nominees for Ballon d'Or

Seven time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is amongst the list of nominees again this year after winning the World Cup with Argentina last December, while the 2022 winner Karim Benzema is also on the shortlist. Three other members from Argentina's World Cup-winning team also made the cut, as well as some members of the France team that finished runners-up, including Kylian Mbappe.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Manchester City)

Nicolo Barella (Italy/Inter)

Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (France/Al-Ittihad)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Al-Hilal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City)

Antoine Griezmann (France/Atletico Madrid)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/FC Barcelona)

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Harry Kane (England/Bayern Munich)

Kim Min-jae (South Korea/Bayern Munich)

Randal Kolo Muani (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Napoli)



Robert Lewandowski (Poland/FC Barcelona)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina/Inter)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid)

Jamal Musiala (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal)

Andrea Onana (Cameroon/Manchester United)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Bukayo Saka (England/Arsenal)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Manchester City)

Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Nominees for Ballon d'Or Feminin

As for the Ballon d'Or Feminin, four members of the Spain team that won the Women's World Cup in August are on the list, including golden boot winner Aitana Bonmati. Sophia Smith is the lone representative from the U.S. women's national team.

Aitana Bonmati (Spain/FC Barcelona)

Millie Bright (England/Chelsea)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia/Real Madrid)

Olga Carmona (Spain/Real Madrid)

Rachel Daly (England/Aston Villa)

Debinha (Brazil/Kansas City Current)

Kadidatou Diani (France/Lyon)

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain/FC Barcelona)



Yui Hasegawa (Japan/Manchester City)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden/Arsenal)



Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

Mapi Leon (Spain/FC Barcelona)

Katie McCabe (Ireland/Arsenal)

Hinata Miyazawa( (Japan/MyNavi Sendai)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany/VfL Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria/FC Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Poland/VfL Wolfsburg)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain/FC Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Germany/VfL Wolfsburg)

Hayley Raso (Australia/Real Madrid)

Alba Redondo (Spain/Levante)

Guro Reiten (Norway/Chelsea)

Wendie Renard (France/Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden/FC Barcelona)

Jill Roord (Netherlands/Manchester City)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica/Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (USA/Portland Thorns)

Georgia Stanway (England/Bayern Munich)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands/Aston Villa)



Prediction

Since awards like these tend to reward those who excelled at major international tournaments, Messi is likely the frontrunner for the men's award after finally leading Argentina to World Cup glory in the last year. The same is likely true for Bonmati, who emerged as Spain's star as they lifted their first World Cup title over the summer.

Here's a look at the other awards up for grabs:

Kopa Trophy 2023 nominees

Best under-21 player in men's soccer

Alejandro Balde (Spain/Barcelona)

Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga (France/Real Madrid)

Gavi (Spain/Barcelona)

Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark/Manchester United)

Jamal Musiala (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Pedri (Spain/Barcelona)

Antonio Silva (Portugal/Benfica)

Xavi Simons (Netherlands/RB Leipzig

Elye Wahi (France/Lens)

Yashin Trophy 2023 nominees

Awarded to the top goalkeeper

