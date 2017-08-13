Barcelona announces its first transfer since the departure of Neymar to PSG

Barcelona has signed its first player since the departure of Neymar to PSG, and though he is Brazilian, he isn't a replacement for its former superstar. It's former Tottenham flop Paulinho, who has revived his career in China with Guangzhou Evergrande. Barca announced the move on Monday morning.

According to Marca, the transfer fee is $47 million. A talented, versatile defender, Paulinho looks to come in and solidify the Barca midfield, but boy is that a big price tag for him.

Though previously looked at as more of a defensive midfielder, he's become a very good box-to-box midfielder and scored a hat trick for Brazil in March in the 4-1 win over Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.

At the end of the day, it's a move that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. In need of more of an attacking midfielder, Paulinho isn't the guy. He struggled in the Premier League and excelled in China. How that will translate to one of the world's biggest teams remains to be seen.

Barcelona has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.