Barcelona provides update on Lionel Messi's thigh injury ahead of La Liga, Champions League matches
Fresh off winning Best FIFA Men's Player, Messi has another knock
After missing most of the season thus far due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi was subbed out of his first start of La Liga play on Tuesday against Villarreal after just one half of action due to a different injury. Just after the half-hour mark, Messi picked up a thigh injury that required medical attention off the field and forced him out of Barcelona's 2-1 win at halftime.
After the match, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said in a press conference that Messi experienced discomfort in his thigh and "that's why we didn't want to risk it." On Wednesday, the club officially announced that its star player was diagnosed with a low-grade thigh strain and did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
First team player Leo Messi has a low grade strain in the adductor of the left thigh. His recovery will determine his availability.
That certainly doesn't give us much of an idea as to when he will be back, so everyone will need to be patient. Barcelona takes on Getafe this weekend in La Liga, and Inter Milan next week in the Champions League. Both games can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free). If Messi is expected to be fine in the next couple days, don't be surprised if he's rested this weekend ahead of the visit from Inter Milan.
Barca opened up the Champions League last week with a goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund.
