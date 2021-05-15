Barcelona may need a miracle to win La Liga this season, but they have to take care of business themselves to have any shot. That journey continues on Sunday when they host Celta Vigo with two games to go. Barca enter the day four points back of first-place Atletico Madrid and would need the leaders to drop points in their remaining two games. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 16

: Sunday, May 16 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports en Espanol Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports en Espanol fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -400; Draw +550; Celta +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: Just how motivated will this team be? Will they fight to the end or do they think the race is already over? You could argue that they've been playing like the race has been over for a while now, securing poor result after poor result. The pressure is on manager Ronald Koeman, and getting a win here could still see them out of the title race by the end of the day. A slip up here wouldn't shock anybody. Let's see what they are made off, especially coming off a woeful defensive display against Levante.

Celta: This is a team that can hurt you in so many ways, especially when you consider that they have four players who have scored at least eight goals this season. Leading the way is Iago Aspas and his 13, but young midfielder Brais Mendez has been one of the most improved players in La Liga. The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder continues to deliver by getting into the attacking space and can beat you from close or from range. Barca must step to him at the top of the box or risk paying the price.

Prediction

Barca get the job done with a narrow victory while hoping for Atleti to drop points. Pick: Barca 2, Celta 1