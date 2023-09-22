Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to Catalonia on Saturday as they aim to keep up their good start to the new La Liga season. Xavi's men have 13 points from a possible 15 and trail leaders Real Madrid by two points while Rafa Benitez's side are down in 16th with just four points from their opening five games. A draw with Getafe was Barca's only misstep so far, but they have since beaten Cadiz, Villarreal, Osasuna and Real Betis while the Galicians have beaten Almeria away and drawn with Real Sociedad despite losses to Osasuna, Real Madrid and Mallorca. Goals are hard to come by for Benitez's Celta with four goals to their name, fewer than Barca have managed in each of their last two games.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 23 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -350; Draw: +450; Celta +900

Team news

Barcelona: Pedri remains out injured although Ronald Araujo could finally return while Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal are all in contention to start. Joao Felix scored twice in the midweek win over Antwerp so should continue on the left. Oriol Romeu will probably drop to the bench and Alejandro Balde should feature at left back.

Potential Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gundogan, F de Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Celta: Franco is Benitez's only major absentee and Tasos Douvikas could start despite Iago Aspas being unlikely to drop out. Jonathan Bamba and Lucas de la Torre also have good chances of keeping their recent starting roles.

Potential Celta XI: Villar; U Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez; Mingueza, Beltran, De la Torre, Ristic; Douvikas, Aspas, Bamba.

Prediction

Barcelona are in good and prolific form right now which cannot be said for Celta. Xavi should get the better of Benitez's men here and pick up all three points at a canter. Pick: Barcelona 3, Celta 0.