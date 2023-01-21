FC Barcelona are back to play La Liga soccer after winning the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid as well as after winning a Copa del Rey clash against AD Ceuta last Thursday. Xavi's team are currently at the top of the table, three points ahead of a Real Madrid side that recently lost against Villarreal. On the other hand, Barcelona won four games in the last five matches and are now the La Liga leaders with 41 points scored after 16 games. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 22 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 22 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -600; Draw +700; Getafe +1400(via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

This is the first game in front of the home fans since Barça won the first silverware of the Xavi Hernandez era, all thanks to the 3-2 defeat of Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.



Sergio Busquets lifted the cup on the day of his 700th appearance, becoming only the third Barça player to ever reach such a massive tally. President Joan Laporta will be there on Sunday to present the captain with a commemorative shirt shortly before the game with Getafe.



On Friday the club announced the agreement for the transfer of Memphis Depay to Atletico de Madrid. The two clubs have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player for the fee of 3 million euros plus one million in variables. The agreement includes a preferential but not compulsory purchase option for the player Yannick Carrasco.

for the fee of 3 million euros plus one million in variables. The agreement includes a preferential but not compulsory purchase option for the player Yannick Carrasco. FC Barcelona had gone seventeen games without defeat to Getafe, and had only conceded three goals in the last ten of them, when the run ended with a 1-0 defeat at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez in October 2020. FC Barcelona got revenge by winning the next two games at Camp Nou, but the most recent meeting between the sides was a 0-0 draw in souther Madrid at the end of last season.

Prediction

It should be an easy win for the team coached by Xavi in front of their fans after winning their first trophy of the season. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Getafe 0.