Barcelona vs. Liverpool: Lionel Messi scores one of the best free-kick goals you'll see all year in Champions League semis
Messi scored his 111th and 112th goals in his Champions League career
Lionel Messi showed why he is one of the best goalscorers ever in Barcelona's 3-0 win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
Up 2-0 in the 82nd minute, Messi hit a free kick perfectly in the top left corner, bending it around the wall and placing it in a spot where it is nearly impossible for any goalkeeper to get to.
Here is another look at the goal, where you can even more so appreciate the greatness that came off Messi's boot.
That goal was Messi's second goal in seven minutes. In the 75th minute, Messi made a great pass to Sergi Roberto who then found Luis Suarez about 10 yards out from the goal. Suarez's shot hit the crossbar and Messi followed it up with a touch off of his chest and a quick tap-in to extend Barcelona's lead to 2-0.
With the brace from Messi, he has now amassed 600 career senior team goals for Barcelona. To put in perspective how incredible this achievement is, Barcelona's second all-time leading scorer, César, had 232 goals for the club.
It was a great day for Messi to score No. 600, considering his first career goal came 14 years ago to this day, when the 17-year-old scored a ridiculous chip against Albacete.
The second leg of the semifinal will be on Tuesday in Anfield at 3 p.m. ET. Barcelona is looking to advance to its first Champions League final since it won the tournament in 2015. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
