Barcelona and Napoli will meet in the second leg of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday on Paramount+. These teams settled for a 1-1 in the first leg of the competition and both have played well since that game on Feb. 21. Barcelona, who are third in the La Liga table, have two wins and a draw over their last three matches, while Napoli have two wins and two draws in Serie A play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. Napoli odds list Barcelona as -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli listed as +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Napoli vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Napoli date: Tuesday, Mar. 12

Barcelona vs. Napoli time: 4 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Champions League picks for Napoli vs. Barcelona

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Barcelona vs. Napoli, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 1.5 goals to be scored for a +100 payout. The expert ultimately thinks that the Spanish side have the firepower to win on Tuesday, but he also expects Napoli's offense to prey on Barcelona's defense.

Napoli have Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano leading the attack as the team has found the back of the net in each of their last six matches. However, Barcelona have weapons of their own led by Robert Lewandowski -- who scored in the first leg of the competition -- as well as Raphinha, João Félix and Lamine Yamal. With weapons on both sides of the pitch and the aggregate tied 1-1, there promises to be plenty of offense in Tuesday's match. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.