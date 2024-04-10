Two European giants will reignite their standoff when Paris Saint-Germain host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday on Paramount+. These teams faced each other in the Champions League in 2017 and 2021, and PSG manager Luis Enrique will be coaching against a team he led to two UCL titles. They are also on long unbeaten streaks in addition to being well-acquainted, as Barca have gone 11 straight without a loss and PSG have gone 28. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Barcelona odds list the Parisians as -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Barca listed as +270 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Barcelona vs. PSG

PSG vs. Barcelona date: Wednesday, April 10

PSG vs. Barcelona time: 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Barcelona live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Champions League picks for PSG vs. Barcelona

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For PSG vs. Barcelona, Green is picking PSG to win for a +100 payout. The expert acknowledges Wednesday's game will be a test for the Parisians since the current club has had missteps in the UCL in recent years, but he is confident in Enrique's knowledge of Barcelona and the club's newest acquisitions.



Both managers rested their star players in their previous games, so each side will be fresh for Wednesday's match. However, Green is still giving PSG a leg up at home.

"The Blaugrana have talented players in every department, including midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and predatory striker Robert Lewandowski," Green told SportsLine. "However, PSG have greater strength in depth, and Mbappé provides an X-factor, so it would not be surprising to see the Parisians win the first leg in front of their home fans." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.