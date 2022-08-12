Barcelona will be out for revenge on Saturday when it hosts Rayo Vallecano in its opener of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Rayo Vallecano won both of last season's meetings 1-0, but Barca went on to finish second in the La Liga table while Vallecano ended up 12th. Now, Barcelona has spent more money than any other team in the world during the transfer window – despite its dire financial prognosis – in an attempt to win a 27th league title. It has not won La Liga since 2018-19, but it brought in top players like striker Robert Lewandowski, winger Raphinha and center back Andreas Christensen to make a run this year. Rayo Vallecano went on a strong early run in its first season in the top division in three years, but a 13-game winless run put an end to any notion of true success in 2021-22.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The latest Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Barcelona as the -540 favorite (risk $540 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Rayo Vallecano is a +1600 underdog, a draw is priced at +575 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona picks, be sure you check out the 2022-23 Spanish La Liga predictions from renowned soccer bettor Jon "Buckets" Eimer.

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano spread: Barcelona -1.5 (-170)

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Over-Under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano money line: Barcelona -540, Rayo Vallecano +1600, Draw +575

BAR: Robert Lewandowski averages 0.86 goals per 90 minutes in his career

RV: Radamel Falcao has scored 222 club goals over an 18-year career

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona turned things around quickly last season after Xavi was named manager, and they are clearly the far more talented team. They still have the veteran leadership of midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba, which has been a key for the squad for more than a decade. Barca held the ball for around 70 percent of both meetings with Rayo Vallecano last season.

Barca scored 68 goals in 2021-22, and 37 came on home soil. Rayo scored 39, with an anemic 13 scored on the road. Los Franjirrojos had three shots (one on target) in the most recent meeting in April at Camp Nou. The addition of Lewandowski will also obviously have a huge impact, as he scored 110 goals over the past three seasons at Bayern Munich.

Why you should back Rayo Vallecano

Sweeping the season series last year should certainly give Los Franjirrojos plenty of confidence coming into the game. Barcelona was also very vulnerable in the back last season. Alvaro Garcia (seven goals last season) and Radamel Falcao (six) could make Barca's backline pay for any mistakes. Falcao scored the lone goal in the first meeting last season. He has played for the likes of Porto, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United during his long career.

The attackers can count on midfielder Oscar Trejo, who had nine assists last season, to put them in position to succeed. Goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski had a 74.1 save percentage, the sixth-best mark in La Liga, and nine clean sheets in 2021-22. Rayo Vallecano will be out to improve on its showing last season, its first top-flight campaign since 2018-19. It got off to a very promising start, going 9-3-6 before a long skid. Now it comes in after losing just once in a six-game preseason that included a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on July 31.

