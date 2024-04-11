Bayer Leverkusen will try to continue their dominant run on Thursday when they host West Ham United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Paramount+. The Bundesliga club has yet to lose a game this season in any competition and they have been especially hard to play against at home. Meanwhile, West Ham are battling to find consistency in their game after only winning one in their last five league matches. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham odds list the German side as -280 favorites (risk $280 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with West Ham listed as +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham date: Thursday, April 11

Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for West Ham vs. Leverkusen

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Bayer Leverkusen vs. West Ham, Eimer is picking Leverkusen on the money line and Over 1.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. Leverkusen are outscoring opponents 69-19 through 28 Bundesliga matches, which will challenge a West Ham side with a leaky defense. The Germans boast talent up and down the pitch including Florian Wirtz, who has scored in three of Leverkusen's last four matches.



The expert acknowledges that West Ham made quick work of SC Freiburg in the Round of 16, but notes that they will be going up against a much tougher Bundesliga product in this leg of the competition.

"With a massive 56 goals conceded in league play, the Hammers are in for a challenge as manager David Moyes prepares his squad to take on one of the scariest offensive units in Europe," Eimer told SportsLine.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League.