Bayern Munich started off their Bundesliga season with an emphatic 8-0 win over a struggling Schalke side on Friday. Serge Gnabry scored a hat trick, five others scored and American defender Chris Richards came on as a second-half substitute in a match that showed just why the Bavarians are the world's top team.

The winning goal came just four minutes in, it was 3-0 by the 31st minute and Schalke produced just one shot on goal in their first match since Weston McKennie's departure to Juventus.

It was a match where Bayern did it all as Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala all scored. Goretzka's goal, which made it 2-0, came from some lovely awareness from Muller, who received the ball in the box and unselfishly laid it off to the former Schalke man who fired home. Take a look:

But Lewandowski was not outdone, providing his own assist with a rabona to Muller to make it 7-0:

Richards, meanwhile, made his second ever Bundesliga debut, coming on in the 73rd minute for Jerome Boateng and getting another good run on the pitch.

Linked with a move away from the club on loan for this upcoming season, sources close to the player have told CBS Sports that the plan currently is for him to stay and develop, though things can always change while the transfer window is open.

All in all, it was another big day for Bayern who showed why they are the class of the Bundesliga and that they'll contend for the treble yet again.

Meanwhile, Schalke haven't won an official Bundesliga match since Jan. 17.