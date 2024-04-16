Bayern Munich hope to continue their domination against Arsenal when they host the Gunners on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. Bayern eliminated Arsenal in each of their previous four meetings in Champions League knockout rounds, most recently in the Round of 16 in 2016-17. Bayern, who are seeking their seventh UCL title, also sent the Gunners home in that same round in 2004-05, 2012-13 and 2013-14. Arsenal hosted the first leg last Tuesday and battled Bayern to a 2-2 draw.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal money line: Bayern Munich +135, Arsenal +190, Draw +260

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal spread: Bayern Munich -0.5 (+135)

BM: Die Roten have lost only one of their last 10 home matches against English clubs

ARS: The Gunners have won just two of their last eight meetings with Bundesliga teams

Why you should back Bayern Munich

Die Roten are looking to go beyond the quarterfinals of this competition for the first time since 2019-20, when they went on to win their sixth Champions League title. Bayern have advanced in 17 of their last 18 UCL knockout ties when avoiding a loss in the first leg. They are unbeaten in their last 14 home contests in this competition and have posted 5-1 victories in their last two games on their own pitch against Arsenal.

English striker Harry Kane has not disappointed in his first season with Die Roten as he leads the German Bundesliga with a career-high 32 goals. The 30-year-old also has been an offensive force in the Champions League as he ranks first with seven goals. Kane recorded four goals over his first four matches of the competition and registered a brace against Lazio in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie before converting once in last Tuesday's draw with the Gunners. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners' defense has been practically impenetrable on the road across all competitions of late. The club has allowed a total of one goal over its last six matches away from home and posted a clean sheet in each of the past three. The Gunners have conceded a total of five times in their four UCL road games but yielded just one goal in three of those contests.

Arsenal have received strong offensive contributions from several different players, as Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus share the team lead with four goals apiece. Saka and Trossard both converted against Bayern in the first leg, while the latter also scored in the Gunners' 1-0 triumph over Porto in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. The 22-year-old Saka is tied for the UCL lead with four assists and Gabriel has notched three. See which team to pick here.

