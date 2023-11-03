Defending champions Bayern Munich aim for their fourth consecutive league victory when they visit Borussia Dortmund in a star-studded showdown on Saturday. Bayern Munich (7-2-0) extended their winning streak with a dominant 8-0 rout of Darmstadt at home last time out. Borussia Dortmund (6-3-0) battled Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-3 draw on the road in their last Bundesliga contest.

Kickoff at Signal Iduna Park is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Bayern are the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund odds, while Dortmund are +270 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro 2024 Qualifying (+6.30 units), the Champions League (+5.17), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the 2022-23 EFL Cup (+2.91). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has broken down Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Munich -125, Dortmund +270, Draw +320

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Munich -0.5 (-130)

BM: The Bavarians have scored at least three goals in four of their last five Bundesliga matches

DOR: Der BVB allowed fewer than three goals in each of their first eight league games this season



Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Bavarians possess the most potent offense in Bundesliga as they lead all teams with 34 goals. Harry Kane has proven to be just what the club has needed since parting ways with Robert Lewandowski two seasons ago. The 30-year-old English striker, who signed a four-year contract with Munich in August after spending more than a decade with Tottenham of the English Premier League, ranks second in the league with 12 goals.

Kane also has been one of the top set-up men in the Bundesliga as he is second with five assists. Another major contributor for the Bavarians is Leroy Sane, who is tied for third in the league with eight goals. The 27-year-old winger already has matched the total he reached in 32 matches last season and is close to reaching double figures for the first time since 2018-19 while with Manchester City.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dotmund are led offensively by Julian Brandt, who has netted a total of four goals and enters this matchup with a three-game goal-scoring streak. The 27-year-old winger has yet to hit double digits in his career, recording nine goals four times in his first 10 Bundesliga seasons. Brandt also is tied for sixth in the league with four assists.

Dortmund also have received solid performances from midfielder Marco Reus and Dutch winger Donyell Malen, who have netted three goals apiece. The 34-year-old Reus, who had a three-game scoring streak of his own earlier in the season, has notched a pair of assists as well. Malen is looking to end his five-game drought after converting in three of Borussia Dortmund's first four contests this campaign.

How to make Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund picks

Green has broken down Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, and where does all the betting value lie?