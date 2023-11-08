Things are simple for Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich -- win and they're through to the last 16 of the Champions League and able to rest players in the last couple matches of group stage play. After a dominant victory over Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga, that's exactly where they want to be but Galatasaray aren't going to go down easily. Mauro Icardi and the Turkish side have given teams everything that they can handle in the competition but stopping Harry Kane has been an impossible task.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Bayern Munich -550; Draw +650; Galatasaray +1200

Storylines

Bayern Munich: Kane went to Bayern Munich with something to prove with 17 goals and seven assists in 14 appearances for the club in all competitions. While his Champions League scoring rate has been a few notches below his league scoring, four goal contributions in three matches is quite impressive. If not for Jude Belligham, Kane would be having the most impressive debut season so far for any player this year but these numbers could be enough to push Bayen on a collision course in the Champions League final.

Galatasaray: While Galatasaray's scoring will keep them in the match for an extended period of time the defense is what will be a concern. Only keeping two clean sheets in their last five matches, Galatasaray will need five goals to go into Munich and emerge with a win. This is a team that can do that but it's likely that if the Turkish side scores five that they'll concede six and an epic Bayern victory.

Prediction

It will be an end-to-end match from start to finish but Bayern Munich can't be stopped as a Kane brace paces them to qualify for the last 16 despite Galatasaray's best efforts. Pick: Bayern 3, Galatasaray 1