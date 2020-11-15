Belgium are on the verge of advancing from the Nations League group stage after a fine 2-0 win over England on Sunday as Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens both scored early goals from outside the box. The win sees Belgium move to 12 points in League A Group 2 with a two-point lead over second-place Denmark and one game to go. Belgium play Denmark on Wednesday, and just a draw will clinch the group for them and a spot in the finals.

The Three Lions recorded twice as many shots as the Red Devils but put just three on goal and struggled dealing with Belgium's defensive shape and ability to close down despite controlling most of the second half. The loss for Gareth Southgate's team means England cannot advance from the group, but they also cannot be relegated.

Belgium's winning goal came just 10 minutes in through Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, who tried his luck from outside the box, got a fortunate deflection and beat Jordan Pickford at the right post to go up 1-0.

Here it is:

The hosts managed to double the lead just 13 minutes later through this this delightful hit over the wall from Mertens on a set piece:

After losing to England in October on Matchday 3, Belgium got their revenge and look like a favorite to win the entire competition.

If Belgium can get a result and advance to the finals, they'll join World Cup champ France, who are already through. The remaining two spots have not been clinched. But as things stands, Italy and Germany would advance.