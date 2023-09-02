Serie A is back in action on Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Cagliari @ Bologna
- Current Records: Cagliari 0-1-1, Bologna 0-1-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
- TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Bologna will be playing at home against Cagliari at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
On Sunday, Bologna and Juventus ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Cagliari didn't get the result they wanted in their first contest with Inter on Monday. Cagliari will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 defeat they were dealt on Monday when they meet later in the season. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for they: they've now lost five straight matchups with the Black and Blues.
Bologna is expected to win their third game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 6-7-2 record as favorites last season. Bologna fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A game netted those bettors $2,001.47.
Bologna couldn't quite finish off Cagliari in their previous matchup back in January of 2022 and fell 2-1. Will the Greyhounds have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.
Odds
Bologna is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -145 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Cagliari has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Bologna.
- Jan 11, 2022 - Cagliari 2 vs. Bologna 1
- Nov 01, 2021 - Bologna 2 vs. Cagliari 0
- Mar 03, 2021 - Cagliari 1 vs. Bologna 0
- Oct 31, 2020 - Bologna 3 vs. Cagliari 2
- Jul 01, 2020 - Cagliari 1 vs. Bologna 1
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cagliari 3 vs. Bologna 2
- Mar 10, 2019 - Bologna 2 vs. Cagliari 0
- Oct 06, 2018 - Cagliari 2 vs. Bologna 0
- Apr 22, 2018 - Bologna 0 vs. Cagliari 0
- Dec 03, 2017 - Cagliari 1 vs. Bologna 1