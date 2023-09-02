Serie A is back in action on Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Cagliari @ Bologna

Current Records: Cagliari 0-1-1, Bologna 0-1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Bologna will be playing at home against Cagliari at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

On Sunday, Bologna and Juventus ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Cagliari didn't get the result they wanted in their first contest with Inter on Monday. Cagliari will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 defeat they were dealt on Monday when they meet later in the season. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for they: they've now lost five straight matchups with the Black and Blues.

Bologna is expected to win their third game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 6-7-2 record as favorites last season. Bologna fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A game netted those bettors $2,001.47.

Bologna couldn't quite finish off Cagliari in their previous matchup back in January of 2022 and fell 2-1. Will the Greyhounds have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Bologna is a huge favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -145 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Cagliari has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Bologna.