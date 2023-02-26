Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Bologna

Current Records: Inter 15-2-6; Bologna 9-5-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Bologna will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that advantage desperately. Bologna will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Inter at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Bologna have kept their last three contests to within a goal, so Inter should be prepared for a fight.

Bologna had just enough and edged out Sampdoria 2-1.

The matchup between Inter and Udinese on Saturday hardly resembled the 0-0 effort from their previous meeting. Inter were able to grind out a solid win over Udinese, winning 3-1. The score was all tied up 1-1 after the first half, but Inter scored two unanswered goals in the second.

Bologna must be hurting after a devastating 6-1 loss at the hands of Inter back in November of 2022. Can Bologna avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Inter are a solid favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -141 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

