Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Bologna

Current Records: Monza 7-5-9; Bologna 8-5-8

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Monza will head out on the road to face off against Bologna on Sunday at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. The odds don't look promising for Monza but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Monza and Sampdoria finished up their game with a 0-0 draw.

Bologna fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. Bologna won by a goal and slipped past Fiorentina 2-1. Two seems to be a good number for Bologna as the team scooped up a win with the same goal total in their previous game, against Spezia.

Monza will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Bologna are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +118 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.